‘Show love, kindness and be grateful for every day’: Thirsk care home resident reveals secret to long life on 104th birthday

A resident at HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home, in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, has revealed her secret to a long and happy life in celebration of her 104th birthday.

Jean Smith, resident at Hambleton Grange, is a quiet lady and did not want a fuss about her mega milestone birthday. Jean enjoyed her special day on Friday, March 7, along with her daughter Moira and the team at Hambleton Grange.

Jean chose a Dundee cake for her birthday and a poached salmon salad for lunch. She received lovely flowers and cards from friends and relatives, and she was very grateful for everyone's kind wishes.

Jean cutting her cake

Jean grew up in Aberdeen, where she married her husband and subsequently moved down to Thirsk during the 1950's. She worked as a shop assistant before raising her daughter Moira.

Jean was the eldest of three siblings, as she had an older sister and brother, and Jean would help care for her mother when she was poorly. Jean’s life has revolved around her family, and she enjoys spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren when they visit.

When asked her secret to a long life, Jean said:

“I am very lucky everyone here is so kind to me, and I am lucky to live here. Show love, kindness and be grateful for every day.”

Jean Smith celebrating her 104th birthday with her daughter Moira and Natalie Morgan, Hambleton Grange Carer

Elaine Snowden, Hambleton Grange Lifestyle Manager, stated:

“It is important to us to help our residents create memories that will last forever, and we feel privileged to have been able to celebrate Jean’s 104th birthday with her.”