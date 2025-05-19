Sheffield named among England’s most relaxed cities

Dr Gracie McLaven

A new survey reveals Britain’s most restful and relaxed cities, with Edinburgh, Liverpool, Newcastle and Sheffield residents leading the way.

Sheffield has been named the third most restful and relaxed city in England, according to the newly released UK Rest Report by Platinum Spas. It was also named fourth in the UK, behind Edinburgh, Liverpool and Newcastle.

The Yorkshire city topped the rankings for having among the most well-rested and least burnt-out residents in the country, outshining neighbouring cities like Leeds and Nottingham which took tenth and fourteenth place respectively.

The findings are based on a nationwide survey of 2,000 UK adults, examining how people across the country are managing their rest and recovery in today’s fast-paced world.

Spa and massage were named the third most effective ways to rest and relax.

Each city was scored across four categories relating to rest, and burnout levels before being combined and indexed to reveal the most and least relaxing places to live. The lower the score, the more well-rested and relaxed the location is.

The four key indicators included:

How recently residents last felt truly well-rested

The number of people experiencing burnout symptoms

Daily stress and burnout levels

Average hours of rest each week

Sheffield Named Third Most Relaxed City in England

Relaxing in nature

Known for its green spaces and laidback locals, it’s perhaps no surprise that Sheffield residents are leading the way when it comes to rest and relaxation. In fact, they are among the least likely to suffer burnout or stress.

Locals report feeling well-rested on average around six weeks ago. This is more recent than the national average and significantly ahead of cities like Brighton, where many haven’t felt truly rested in 18 weeks.

The research suggests that people in Sheffield are making a conscious effort to weave moments of calm into their daily lives (66%). Which could be why the city ranks so well in the Rest Report. According to Platinum Spas research, even short periods of rest can have significant benefits. Just 15–30 minutes of quality downtime was linked to improved mood, energy, and mental clarity. Alongside positive changes to physical energy, patience, and productivity.

Dr Gracie McLaven, founder and clinical psychologist at Brain Body Wealth told Platinum Spas:

"As with most things in life, it’s not just about how long we rest, but how well we do it. Just 15 minutes of focused, intentional rest can dramatically lift our emotional wellbeing and focus."

The Top 10 Most Rested Cities in the UK

Sheffield is the third most rested city in England, and the fourth most rested across the whole of the UK. Only Edinburgh, Liverpool and Newcastle scored higher.

Edinburgh = 66 Liverpool = 73 Newcastle = 73 Sheffield = 74 Norwich = 75 Bristol = 75 Glasgow = 76 London = 76 Birmingham = 76 Leeds = 77

The report underscores a growing awareness of the importance of rest, particularly in urban environments.

Dr Gracie McLaven said,

“Rest is absolutely vital for our mental health, it’s during these quiet moments that our brain is able to process thoughts, regulate emotions, and consolidate memories. Without rest, our minds stay in a constant state of overload, which can lead to increased stress, irritability, and difficulty coping. Our nervous systems become dysregulated, our emotional reserves get depleted, and even small tasks can start to feel unmanageable.”

Dr Mclaven adds,

“There’s a beautiful Italian phrase,: ‘Il dolce far niente’ which quite simply means ‘the sweetness of doing nothing’. It captures the joy of rest for its own sake, not as a reward, not as laziness, but as something deeply human and nourishing. In our fast-paced, hyperproductive culture, we’ve lost that art. But reclaiming rest as something intentional, valuable, and even joyful could be one of the most powerful shifts we make for our mental wellbeing.”

For further information, visit the Platinum Spas’ full research findings.