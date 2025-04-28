Sheffield Hawks raise over £10,000 to send 66 players to Rhinos Challenge Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Hawks ARLFC are heading to the coast at the beginning of May as six of their junior and youth teams prepare to take part in the 2025 Rhinos Challenge Weekend - one of the UK’s biggest Rugby League festivals, held at Butlins in Skegness.

Following a successful debut appearance last year with their U12 girls’ team, the Hawks knew they had to return in 2025. This time, they’re taking 66 players across six different age groups to represent the club on the national stage.

However, the trip presented a significant financial challenge for a grassroots club based in Parson Cross Park, one of Sheffield’s more deprived areas. The average cost for a family of four to attend the weekend event is around £600. Determined that no child should miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime experience, the club set a bold goal: to raise enough money to cover the £150 cost for each playing child to attend.

That goal was not only met... it was smashed.

Players from Sheffield Hawks wearing their Ely-inspired post-match shirts.

Since late 2024, the club has been fundraising. Their efforts kicked off with a challenge for each team to walk, run, swim, or cycle 194 miles - the round-trip distance between Sheffield and Butlins. The teams went above and beyond, with one team clocking over 400 miles.

From there, the fundraising momentum built quickly: advent calendar raffles, rugby-themed scratch cards, training-day tuck shops, and even “Claydon’s Café” serving breakfast sandwiches throughout the winter. The community rallied behind the cause in full force, including a generous donation from Ely’s Army, raised through their "Jam Around the Dam" event.

By the time bookings were due to be confirmed, the Hawks had raised over £10,000, enough to send all 66 playing children to the Rhinos Challenge fully funded.

Lisa Riches, Chair of the Sheffield Hawks, said: “It’s fantastic that we are able to give all the kids the opportunity to have this experience. It shows the hard work our volunteers and parents at the club have put in to make this happen. It’s a privilege to take six teams to Butlins, and we cannot wait to see the kids in action.”

In honour of the club’s close relationship with Ely’s Army, the Hawks, with the help of Darren and Mike at Kitlocker, have also commissioned a post-match T-shirt for every player and coach, inspired by Ely, a beloved 3-year-old boy who tragically lost his life to an incurable brain tumour. The shirt's design reflects Ely’s love of tie-dye and bright colours, symbolising the joyful spirit he brought to the Sheffield rugby league community.

The Hawks’ trip to Butlins is not just about rugby; it’s about community, opportunity, and the power of sport to bring people together. Thanks to the tireless efforts of volunteers, parents, and supporters, these young players will now experience a weekend they’ll never forget and create memories that will last a lifetime.

