Sheffield Cocktail Week is back and bigger than ever for Year 2 following it's debut in November 2024

This year – the event has returned and increased massively in size this year to offer incredible £5 signature cocktails! With £5 cocktails available to wristband holders in staggering 42 participating venues! - 10 more venues than last year! This is your chance to explore Sheffield’s buzzing hospitality scene like never before.

Participating venues include All Bar One, Ask Italian, Bamboo Door, The Beaten Track, The Boston Arms, Capone's Speakeasy, Common Room, Cosy Club, The Cross Scythes, Forum, The Four Leaf, The Hallamshire Hotel, Guyshi, The Lost and Found,

Manahatta, Mojo, Mr Wilsons, Oisoi, Over The Yardarm, Proove, The Psalter, The Real Greek, The Riverside, Riverside Kelham, Sheffield Plate, Stein Haus, Steam Yard, Tiger Works and Two Thirds Beer Co and more! Check out the full list of venues on sheffieldcocktailweek.co.uk

All 42 venues are offering a £5 signature cocktail you can unlock with your wristband! Just some of the signature cocktails on offer include a ‘Rhubarb & Custard’ at Capone’s Speakeasy or a ‘Cherry Bakewell Sour’ at The Boston Arms if you’re looking for

something sweet.

Are classics more your thing? The Psalter are offering a ‘Classic

Espresso Martini’ and The Millowners Arms have a ‘Bourbon Sour’ available. If you’re looking to try something different, head to The Four Lead for their ‘Flossy Bop’ or visit Proove for their ‘Blood Orange and Yuzu Cosmo’!

Alice Christison, director of M.ad agency, added: “The feedback from our first Cocktail Week in Sheffield was incredible, the team is thrilled to bring the event back to Sheffield for a second year. We are thrilled to have the extra addition of 10 more venues as

participating this year and the quality of cocktails are sensational for 2025 – you are going to absolutely love the £5 cocktail line up and deals on offer while you visit all the

venues in Sheffield!”

During its May 30th – June 8th return, the city will be transformed into what's billed as a 'vibrant playground for cocktail enthusiasts' who, with the purchase a Cocktail Week

wristband, can have access to all the venues taking part - which will be a selection of bars, restaurants and pubs - and their exclusive deals.

Alice added: “Cocktail Week is an exciting opportunity to showcase the city's vibrant bar scene, celebrate its diverse venues and offer both locals and visitors an unforgettable experience. Our first event in October was amazing and exceeded all expectations, with bars reporting record-breaking cocktail sales and wristband holders loving the concept. Cheers to year 2!”

Limited numbers of advance discount wristbands for the event are currently still available for £9.95, Final release wristbands available for £12.95, all plus a £1.50 booking fee. You can collect your wristbands from the 23rd of May at Sheffield Plate or

The Forum. While there, don’t forget to try out Sheffield Plates’ signature cocktail, ‘Spicy Mango Margarita’ or The Forum’s ‘Rhubarb & Strawberry Blush’.