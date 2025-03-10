Sheffield care home colleagues, residents and relatives donate toys to The Children’s Hospital Charity

Colleagues, residents and relatives at HC-One’s Ascot Lodge Care Home in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, have been kindly donating and gathering toys for The Children’s Hospital Charity to help change the young lives of Sheffield Children’s.

The donation came as part of Ascot Lodge’s extensive community outreach initiatives. In total Ascot Lodge donated over 40 toys to The Children’s Hospital Charity consisting of games, puzzles, and arts and crafts sets from donations made by colleagues and resident’s families.

The team at Ascot Lodge Care Home have helped make a big difference through their kind act of kindness and generosity to Sheffield Children’s, which is one of three standalone children’s hospitals in the UK at the forefront of paediatric care.

Upon dropping off the toy donations to The Children’s Hospital Charity, representatives expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the donation. Ascot Lodge later received a kind letter of thanks which read:

“Please accept our most sincere thanks for your kind donation of toys recently received by The Children’s Hospital Charity. Your generosity means we can help change young lives at Sheffield Children’s and it means so much.”

Resident David, also known as Mick, Purshouse, at HC-One’s Ascot Lodge Care Home, said:

“It’s important to support the children at The Children’s Hospital Charity to let them know that we care about them.”

Jess Hayes, HC-One’s Ascot Lodge Care Home Manager, commented:

“We were happy to help and do something amazing to help The Children’s Hospital Charity make a brighter future for the children receiving support and care at Sheffield Children’s.

“It’s important to us at Ascot Lodge to build connection with our local community including charity organisations and offer our support to them. Thank you to everyone at Ascot Lodge who has been involved in this heartwarming initiative.”