Shared ownership event to unveil affordable housing for retirees

Local retirees who are struggling to find affordable accommodation to downsize to in Idle are being invited to an event to discover more about a new government-backed scheme that aims to make ‘downsizing’ a more affordable option in response to house price increases and rising household bills.

Taking place on Wednesday 18th December at the Overflowing Cup Coffee House on Bradford Road, McCarthy Stone is hosting a ‘Shared Ownership Awareness Day’ for its Retirement Living development, Jennings Grange between 11am and 3pm. The event will shed light on the Shared Ownership scheme, offering flexible purchase options.

This comes as a report by the Housing Federation has revealed that by 2045, around 2.3 million Brits will find themselves living in homes poorly suited to their needs - whether that’s not having access to handrails, ramps, stair lifts, or an adapted bathroom – due to factors such as under-supply and lack of affordability. Moreover, there will be a shortfall of 350,000 retirement homes and supported housing in the UK[1].

The Shared Ownership scheme provides a helping hand by reducing the upfront cost of a new retirement property, by providing a choice of home ownerships up to 75%. For example, at Jennings Grange, a one-bedroom retirement apartment can be purchased at a 50% share from £92,500 with a monthly rent of £212, while two-bedroom properties start from £122,500 with a monthly rent of £281*. Those who purchase the maximum percentage of 75% will pay no rent on the remaining share.

Information Day at Jennings Grange

During the event, visitors will also be able to take a closer look at apartment plans and chat to the McCarthy Stone team about key dates.

Advance bookings are required and can be made by calling 0800 882 1829.

Declan Fishwick, Business Development Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “Our ‘Shared Ownership Awareness Day’ is designed to uncover the benefits of the scheme, while showing prospective homeowners how they can get more from their retirement. By helping to make housing specifically for older people more accessible, retirees can enjoy the lifestyle they’ve dreamed of without having to commit to the full purchase price. We’re anticipating high demand as a result of the scheme, so we’d like to encourage anyone interested in learning more about Jennings Grange to pop along to our upcoming event to hear how we can make a move work for them.”

Jennings Grange exclusively caters for the over 60s with a mix of one and two-bedroom low-maintenance retirement apartments and stylish facilities to provide a comfortable and practical living experience. Homeowners can enjoy getting to know their neighbours in the communal lounge or beautiful landscape gardens. For peace of mind, a House Manager is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, and each property is fitted with the latest security features, including a 24-hour emergency call system.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, meaning it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Retirement Living at Jennings Grange, please call 0800 882 1829 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/jennings-grange.

*Shared ownership prices are subject to availability. For terms and conditions, click here: www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/what-we-offer/occupancy-options/shared-ownership

