Selco backs free sports sessions in Leeds

A group which promotes active lifestyles by offering free sports sessions in Leeds has won building materials to continue its growth.

Champions Community Sport and Health CIC has been named as a regional winner in Selco Builders Warehouse’s Community Heroes competition, securing £1,000 to spend in-store at the leading builders merchant.

The group will use the materials to continue its renovation of an old bowling hut at Hunslet Moor Park in Beeston, which is used as a meeting point and for storage.

Sam Gilmore, of Champions Community Sport and Health CIC, said: “This prize is fantastic news for our group. We are extremely grateful to Selco for their support.

The group

“We run free turn-up-and-play football and multi sports sessions for children in south Leeds, with our offering also including breakfast and lunch.

“We identified that some children and young people in the area don’t have the funds to join a traditional sports club and were, consequently, becoming increasingly inactive, hungry and even involved in local gangs.

“Our weekly sessions attract more than 100 people and are well loved by all. The support of local businesses such as this from Selco means the world to us.”

Sam and the team plan to visit Selco’s Leeds Elland Road store to make their purchases.

Selco, one of the leading builders merchants with 75 stores across the country including another in Leeds in Roundhay, is awarding £1,000 each to five regional winners every month until September – a total of £40,000.

At the end of the campaign there will also be an overall winner which will receive £10,000 in cash, while second place will scoop £5,000 and third place will receive £2,500.

Any group that supports the local community has until the end of September to enter at www.selcobw.com/info/selco-community-heroes

Simon Humpage, Head of Multi-Channel Marketing at Selco, said: “A huge congratulations to Champions Community Sport and Health CIC, a true Community Hero.

“Sport can be so important for children and young people but cost can be a barrier. Champions Community Sport and Health CIC offers a solution with this amazing free service that is clearly making a difference to people’s lives.

“Community Heroes has been a tremendous success over the last four years – and this year it is bigger and better than ever. We look forward to supporting many more winners in the months to come.”

With hundreds of trade brands always in stock, Selco's 75 UK stores are firmly focused on helping tradespeople complete their jobs as quickly and effectively as possible.

As well as offering trade services, Selco also has a strong digital presence including Click & Deliver and Click & Collect services and an app - as well as a ‘Dial & Deliver’ telephone service - to make life as convenient as possible for tradespeople.