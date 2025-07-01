Selby construction worker recognised in national awards

A construction site manager based in Selby has been recognised in a prestigious national housebuilder’s awards.

Tom Coleman, a site manager for York-based housebuilder Persimmon has been awarded a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC).

He is one of 15 Persimmon site managers across the UK to receive the award this year.

The Pride in the Job competition is highly regarded in the homebuilding industry, serving as a benchmark for outstanding quality and performance among site managers.

All site managers on NHBC Buildmark warranty-registered sites are eligible to compete. Quality Award winners advance to the Seal of Excellence Award stage, with the opportunity to compete for Regional Awards and the ultimate Pride in the Job Supreme Awards in January 2026.

Site Manager for Staynor Hall, Tom Coleman, said: “I’m thrilled to win this award, which is a reflection of our team’s unwavering commitment to Persimmon’s values of quality, integrity, and care.

“I want to share this recognition with my fantastic team on the site - this was a team effort, and we will continue to bring high standards to every job we undertake.”

Scott Waters, Regional Managing Director at Persimmon, said: “I’m delighted for Tom and his team at Staynor Hall in Selby. We’re proud to be recognised as a 5-star housebuilder for the fourth year running and these awards are testament to the hard work and dedication of people like Tom that help make this happen.”