Second phase of window installation completed at Scarborough College

Scarborough’s historic college second phase of window transformation has been completed as part of a wider investment programme.

Scarborough College was originally built in 1898 and received its Grade-II* listed status in 1973. The sensitivity and precision of this refurbishment project was one of the reasons The Residence Collection R9 window system was originally chosen. Known as the original timber alternative window which launched in 2011, the R9 specification makes the windows an almost identical replica with the benefits of modern day energy efficiency.

The windows at Scarborough College used the timberweld® joint manufacturing method to mimic a traditional timber butt joint with a combination of Georgian bar, toughened glazing and completed with monkey tail hardware.

The windows have been installed via a phased approach over recent years as part of a wider investment programme, and now installed will support Scarborough College in their aim for energy efficiency. Residence 9 boasts a u-value of 1.2W/m²K with double glazing, and can offer A++ energy ratings, and a u-value of 0.76 W/m2K with triple glazing, meeting Passivhaus requirements.

Robert Penny, Owner at Bobby Penny UPVC , commented: “The Residence Collection’s R9 window system is second to none when it comes to listed buildings. Between their seamless similarities to original timber frames, near perfect colour match and energy ratings, The Residence Collection are a market leader when it comes to large refurbishment projects like Scarborough College.

“We were extremely pleased to be appointed as the installers on the second phase of this project, and it’s fantastic to see this project in collaboration with HWL Windows and The Residence Collection come to fruition.”

Jo Trotman, Marketing Manager at The Residence Collection, added: “We have been on an exciting journey with Scarborough College, its fabricators and installers over recent years, and we’re so proud to see another phase now completed with our windows.

“A refurbishment of this magnitude takes time and at the beginning of the project it was expected that approximately 150 windows would need to be replaced, which is a huge investment. Our R9 windows boast the key principles and dimensions of original timber designs, making planning approval and installation smoother.

“We’re proud that we have been able to offer our original timber alternative window system to support Scarborough College’s refurbishment project.”

For more information on the Residence 9 Collection, please visit: https://www.residencecollection.co.uk/collections/r9/