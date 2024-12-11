Seasoned greetings: Feast on a crispmas dinner at The Sportsman

Huddersfield pub puts crisps into Christmas

Bored of the same old traditional Christmas dinner? Looking to recreate some of the magic of 2024’s finest food event, the Huddersfield International Crisp Festival? Just love crisps?

Well, this is the seasoned-al event for you. The Sportsman in Huddersfield (and founder of HIC-Fest) is now serving Crispmas Dinner.

That’s right; a festive menu consisting entirely of crisps. This three-course feast includes a starter of Seabrooks Prawn Cocktail, a main of Tayto Turkey, Ham & Stuffing Crisps with a side of Burts Maple Pigs in Blankets, Tyrells Parsnip, Beetroot, and Carrot crisps, plus Growers Garden Broccoli Crisps, because it may be Christmas but it’s still important to eat your greens. To finish, it’s Savoursmiths Italian Cheese & Wine Crisps.

‘Tis the season for sharing

In the true spirit of Christmas, this menu is really designed for sharing. The Sportsman Crispmas Dinner Combo is made up of six bags of seasonal snacks, and what epitomises Christmas more than enjoying it with friends, washed down a tasty beer or two?

Crispmas Dinner is now being served on the bar at The Sportsman, available all day!

A partridge and a pairing

John Fletcher and his Crispmas stocking

OK, The Sportsman doesn’t know much about partridges, but they are experts in pairing beers with food. To celebrate this culinary event, they will be holding a special Christmas Crisp & Beer Pairing event on December 17.

Each of the six component ingredients bags will be expertly paired with the perfect beer. For example, a tangy Cranberry Sour from Vocation Brewery, has just the right acidity to complement a Turkey, Ham, and Stuffing Crisp.

Tickets for this event are £20 and available here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/crispmas-dinner-festive-crisp-and-beer-tasting-event-tickets-1105451608519?aff=oddtdtcreator

All pairing events at the Huddersfield International Crisp Festival sold out so book early to avoid being crushed.

This festive event was inspired by the huge reaction to the first Huddersfield International Crisp Festival in the autumn. Founder of HIC-Fest, innovator of snack-based food events, and landlord of The Sportsman, John Fletcher, said: “We were overwhelmed by the response to the crisp festival, and it demonstrated that the people of Huddersfield (and beyond) have a huge appetite for crisp events. Christmas dinner is iconic so what better homage to this festive tradition than to recreate it in crisp form?”

The return of Huddersfield International Crisp FestivalHuddersfield International Crisp Festival was such a success that plans are already in place to run it again in autumn 2025. Keep checking The Sportsman’s socials for more details closer to the time.