Scouts' Hallowe'en event raises five figure sum for good causes

The Leeds Scare Trails, held at Golden Acre Park at Hallowe'en, have raised more than £10,000 for local charities and good causes, with this year's main beneficiary Leeds Mind receiving £5000.

The Halloween event, organised by Addingham Scouts, is in its ninth year and its third time at Golden Acre Park.

Paul Jennings from the Scouts said: "The event started as a small fundraiser for a camp and has grown bigger every year, and this year we had over four thousand people attend over the two days, which is amazing."

The weekend consists of the family friendly pumpkin trail while Saturday night turns into the stuff of nightmares with the terrifying 'frightmare trail'. The trail has raised thousands over the years and this year's main benificiary, Leeds Mind, was delighted to be part of the event.

Family at this year's pumpkin trail

Gemma from MIND said "We are thrilled to be the chosen charity for this year’s Leeds Scare Trail. The £5,000 donation will have a significant impact on the work our Youth in Mind service provides, helping us deliver crucial mental health support to young people in the community."

Leeds Mind’s Youth in Mind service offers support to young people aged 10 to 25, who are struggling with their mental health because of very difficult, frightening or distressing experiences (also known as trauma).

Through one-to-one and group peer support, the service helps young people develop the skills they need to manage their mental wellbeing. Support is guided by the needs and interests of individuals or group members, allowing us to focus on a variety of areas such as building confidence at school and dealing with intrusive thoughts.

The group has also engaged in activities such as crafts, games, yoga, trampolining, walking, cooking, and more, providing young people with opportunities to connect and have fun.

Nightmare at the Frightmare Trail!

Gemma added: "By supporting Youth in Mind, you’re helping to improve the mental wellbeing of young people across Leeds."

The organisers are hoping to make the event even more successful in 2025. Said Paul Jennings: "It's great fun but really hard work! Everyone involved in putting on the weekend are volunteers and we're really proud of how much we raise.

"Last year we raised money for SANDS, an amazing charity who support families who have suffered the loss of a child, and helping these amazing charities makes all the hard work worthwhile."

It costs around £3000 to hold the Hallowe'en event and the scouts are looking for sponsors to help them distribute even more to these wonderful organisations. If you would like to help, please contact them at [email protected]