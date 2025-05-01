Scarthingwell care home hosts free falls prevention talk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In order to support residents’ relatives and friends, and the local community, Barchester’s Highfield Care Home in Scarthingwell, Tadcaster is hosting a free Falls Prevention Talk on Friday, May 23 at 10am and is inviting members of the community to attend.

External experts Dave and Sarah who are specially trained in physio from Tadcaster Physio will deliver the talk which will cover topics such as tripping hazards, ways to support balance and prevent muscle weakness, with some sample exercises.

There will be plenty of time for Q&A during and at the end of the session. Please come along to Highfield Care Home Friday, May 23 at 10am if you would like to attend.

General Manager, Luke Owens says: “We want to help and support relatives, friends and members of our local community to better understand Falls Prevention. We are inviting everyone to come along and listen to our talk to raise awareness and to help give people some information and coping strategies.

"Please RSVP to [email protected] or call 01937 221 720 if you would like to attend.”

Highfield Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides dementia care, residential and respite care.

For more information, please contact Luke Owens General Manager Highfield on 01937 221 720 or visit the website.