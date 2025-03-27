Rugby Club Scores with donation from housebuilder
The club have secured the funding after applying to the housebuilder’s Community Champions initiative.
Representatives from the club were on hand to formally receive a cheque for £5,000 from Persimmon’s West Yorkshire Managing Director at Otley’s recent match against Harrogate.
The money will support running costs for teams from junior level right through to the senior teams.
Paul Mackie, Chairman of the club, said: “Active Volunteers in any club are an essential ingredient as costs spiral across all aspects of the game - without our many volunteers our club like many would not be able to continue.
“Our vision is to be a welcoming, inclusive and successful family rugby club in the heart of Otley’s community and this donation helps contribute to that goal.”
Christopher Hull, Managing Director for Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support Otley Rugby Club in this way and help the club continue to play such a vital role in the local community.”
More information about how to apply to Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative can be found on their website.