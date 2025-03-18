Rotherham pub reopens following refurbishment

The well-loved Woodman reopened on Friday, 7 March, unveiling a £375k transformation that introduces the unique “Two Door Pub” concept, offering a brilliant bar area and a dedicated family lounge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Woodman is located near Silverwood Colliery Woodland, in the heart of Bramley. Locals can now drop by for a pint and a bite to eat, celebrating unmissable moments in the heart of the community. The new bar area is complete with 4K big-screen TVs, TNT and Sky Sports – an exciting new amenity for the pub.

The new design divides the pub into two distinct areas: a vibrant locals' bar and a warm, welcoming family lounge, designed around families’ needs.A central partition creates these separate spaces, allowing guests to enjoy everything they love under one roof and a place for everyone to feel they belong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Woodman caters to different occasions, bringing the community together while allowing guests to choose their perfect experience - all without compromise. Now open, Marston’s latest ‘Two Door Pub’ has introduced stylish new décor.

Bar

Representatives from Start a Heart, a local organisation in Rotherham that raises funds to help Rotherham communities install defibrillators in safe cabinets, were chosen as the pub’s community heroes. The organisation raised over £11,000 for the Woodman last year and are regulars at the pub, adding to the community by having The Woodman’s first defibrillator installed in the pub.

The Woodman is a dog-friendly locals pub with a community feel. There is a large beer garden, giving guests the option to drink and dine inside alfresco.

The pub continues to serve its popular pub favourites, like the hand-battered fish and chips or southern fried chicken burger, with a kids menu and adult options available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, Marston’s locations range from traditional local and family-friendly pubs to venues designed for a warm, timeless country pub atmosphere offering shared good times for everyone.

New sports bar area

General Manager Scott Kennedy said “We can’t wait to open the doors of The Woodman and to show our wonderful guests the result of our refurbishment. With the inclusion of new TV’s and sports channels, we hope our customers join us to enjoy this year's big summer of sports! We have invested a huge £375k into breathing new life into the venue and can't wait to welcome our loyal customers back.”