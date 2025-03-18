Rotherham care home’s Catering Team shortlisted as finalists for Care Home Catering Awards 2025

A catering team at HC-One’s Silverwood Care Home, in Sunnyside, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, have been shortlisted as finalists for the ‘Care Home Catering Team of the Year Award’ by the judging panel at the Care Home Catering Awards 2025.

The Care Home Catering Awards offer the chance for members to nominate the unsung talented chefs and catering team heroes within their organisation. The awards are committed to celebrating organisations, teams and individuals for their outstanding work, dedication, innovation and quality to care homes across the UK.

The team has been shortlisted as a finalist for the ‘Care Home Catering Team of the Year Award’ asthe catering team at Silverwood demonstrate that they effectively work together to give residents the best nutritional care, while enhancing the home’s reputation and standing within the local community.

Silverwood Care Home’s kitchen team prioritise making mealtimes an enjoyable and nourishing experience for every resident.The Catering Team led by identical twin sisters, Teri Donnelly, Head Chef and Deborah Donnelly, Chef and Kitchen Assistant, who manage and oversee three Kitchen Assistants - Joanne Swann, Robyn Thorneycroft and Sarah Worley, show dedication and compassion to make mealtimes truly special for residents and visitors.

Teri and Deborah both transitioned to the care sector after working in various roles, including seamstresses and roles in cleaning and laundry. In 2003, Deborah joined Silverwood, followed by Teri in 2004, and they began helping in the kitchen one Christmas and have since become integral members of the catering team.

Teri decided to join the care sector as she loves interacting with people and making a different to the lives of the older generation. She is proud to help people live the happiest and healthiest lives they can.

Deborah pursued the sector due to her love of food-related activities and her ability to help residents overcome challenges with food. She is currently working toward her Production Chef Level 3 qualification.

The team provides personalised care, offering one-on-one sessions with residents facing weight loss or reduced appetite, and promoting hydration through a monthly hydration trolley, where Deborah offers a range of drinks and snacks. Teri and Deborah are known for their compassion, providing both emotional support and nutritious meals to residents and staff.

The team provide interactive experiences for residents, and they enjoy inviting residents into the kitchen for tours and hands-on experiences, fostering a sense of community and involvement. Teri and Deborah regularly bake cakes, biscuits, and other treats to donate to the local community centre.

The team also collaborates with local businesses and suppliers to source fresh, high-quality ingredients. This not only supports the local economy but also ensures that residents enjoy the best possible meals.

Teri and Deborah invite local community members to visit the care home, offering tours of the kitchen with their residents and sharing their culinary expertise. This helps to build strong relationships and fosters a sense of community involvement.

Teri and Deborah work with care staff to organise special events and celebrations, such as themed meals or holiday parties. These events are designed to enhance residents’ social interactions and overall enjoyment.

Teri Donnelly, Head Chef at HC-One’s Silverwood Care Home with resident, Joyce Grainger

The catering team regularly seeks feedback from care and nursing staff about residents’ meal preferences and satisfaction. This ongoing communication helps them continuously improve the dining experience and address any concerns promptly.

Kitchen Assistants Robyn Thorneycroft, Sarah Worley and Joanne Swann joined the catering team in December 2013, September 2023 and November 2024 respectively. Before joining the care sector in their catering roles, Joanne owned a sandwich shop with her twin sister, Sarah worked in hotel kitchens and Robyn was at school.

Joanne shifted to catering in the care sector after finding hospital catering impersonal, seeking a role where she could engage with residents. Robyn, passionate about catering, chose the care sector to grow her skills and is working towards her Production Chef Level 2 qualification.

Sarah, who previously worked in hotel kitchens, found the care home environment offered more flexibility and opportunities to connect with residents, particularly those with special dietary needs. She enjoys involving residents in the kitchen and providing tailored support.

The Catering Team consisting of Teri Donnelly, Head Chef and Deborah Donnelly, Chef and Kitchen Assistant at HC-One’s Silverwood Care Home with tea trolley

The Care Home Catering Forum and Awards will be held on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at Farmers and Fletchers, Barbican London, where the winners will be announced and receive a special trophy.

The Catering Team at HC-One’s Silverwood Care Home was nominated by Pete Coles, Group Development Chef at HC-One, who commented:

“The Catering Team at Silverwood Care Home exemplify the essence of the‘Care Home Catering Team of the Year Award’. Their commitment to innovation, and their passion for enhancing the nutritional wellbeing of HC-One residents living at Silverwood have left a lasting and positive impact.”

Hearing of the news of the team being shortlisted as a finalist, Teri Donnelly, Head Chef at HC-One’s Silverwood Care Home, said:

“A user-centric food offering is at the heart of the HC-One Silverwood’s Catering Team’s mission. The team are full of passion, and nothing is ever too much trouble. The team are always going above and beyond with their ideas and working additional hours to deliver the HC-One mantra of ‘Kindness in Care’ with everything that they produce.

“There’s great career progression and opportunities within catering in the care sector, as well as flexible working hours and it’s an honour to play a key role in maintaining the health and wellbeing of residents.”

For more information on career opportunities at HC-One homes in your area visit Careers - HC-One.