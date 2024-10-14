Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of Leeds residents who have rallied together to try and make use of an unused community centre have accused the city council of “blanking” them.

Residents in Rothwell have been putting together plans to make use of The Rose Lund Centre on Sixth Avenue, which has remained closed for a number of years.

But despite putting together a proposal and approaching Leeds City Council numerous times over the years, Leanne Squires, who has been at the forefront of the campaign, said that they have “had the door slammed in our face”.

Rothwell residents have been urging Leeds City Council to let them run the Rose Lund Centre | National World

She approached the YEP after being left furious at hearing that the council was in advanced talks with a boxing club about using the centre.

Ms Squires said: “It used to be a children’s centre and was used for loads of things until 2019 when it closed. Since then I’ve been asking the council about reopening it but haven’t got anywhere.”

She said that she and others have approached Leeds City Council, which owns the building, about returning the centre to community hands so that it can be used for activities and events. She said that she had spoke to other community groups who would be willing to use the centre.

“It’s a really deprived estate with a bad reputation”, she said. “Now there’s no community space left. It’s really sad.

“The list of things for what it could be used for is endless. The building has so much potential.”

The centre was previously a children's centre before closing around 2019 | National World

She added that residents on the nearby John O’Gaunts estate are keen to help develop the centre and that the proposals have been put to Leeds City Council.

Ms Squires said: “It’s just a crying shame. So many people want to see it open again.”

Another resident who has helped put the plans together said: “The council should be there to give us support but we may as well be talking to a brick wall. They don’t seem to want to give anyone any information.

“The last time we spoke to them they said it was because we didn’t have a business plan but surely someone from the council could help us with that side of things. It’s like they’re putting roadblocks in the way.”

The centre would be a great asset to the 'deprived' community, residents say. | National World

She added: “Now what’s really upset us is that we’ve heard they’re in advanced talks with a boxing club. How can that be possible when we’ve been asking about it for years?

“If they had provided us with enough information to submit a plan then we would be in a much better position.

“We have a last chance to claim back the centre for the residents and use it for the original intentions.”

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: "Options for the future of the centre are being looked into. We are happy to engage with interested parties before any decision is made."