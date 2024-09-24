RNLI receives £1,500 donation from local housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local housebuilder Barratt Homes & David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East has donated £1,500 to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to contribute to the vital equipment needed to save lives at sea.

Celebrating their 200th anniversary this year, the RNLI is a charity organisation dedicated to saving lives at sea. They provide a 24-hour lifeboat search and rescue service, as well as seasonal lifeguard service on beaches. Their mission is to keep people safe around water, and they also offer education programmes to promote water safety and prevent drowning.

The donation was given to RNLI as part of Barratt & David Wilson Developments’ Community Fund initiative, allowing their internal Charity Committee to choose a charity each month. This programme allows Barratt Developments to showcase the amazing charity work done in the local communities.

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East have recently extended their Key Workers Deposit Contribution Scheme to include the 37,000 employees and volunteers of the RNLI. The scheme means key workers can be offered £1,000 as a deposit contribution for every £20,000 of a home’s purchase price. So, for example, on a home costing £325,000, these workers would qualify for a contribution of £16,250.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East donates £1,500 to RNLI (Abbey View in Whitby pictured)

The RNLI operates its Lifeboat Stations near the coastal developments of Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East including St John's View in Cayton, Scarborough; The Sands in Bridlington; and Abbey View in Whitby.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Homes & David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, said: “We are honoured to support the RNLI with this £1,500 donation, which will enable them to continue their incredible work of keeping the public safe in the sea around the clock.

“In addition to this donation, we recently extended our key worker scheme to include RNLI employees and volunteers that are looking to buy in Cayton, Bridlington, Whitby and beyond. This initiative reflects our commitment to those who do outstanding and selfless work for the community in which we build our homes.”

For more information on the Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme, please visit https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/offers/key-worker-deposit-contribution/ for Barratt Homes or https://www.dwh.co.uk/offers/key-worker-deposit-contribution/ for David Wilson Homes.