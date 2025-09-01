Riverlution launches accredited level 3 apprenticeship program

Following six successful years of hosting Apprenticeships, the Riverlution team are proud to announce that they will now be delivering the Level 3 Water Environment Worker Apprenticeship in Sheffield from October, following their registration as an approved Apprenticeship provider.

Designed for those passionate about making a difference in our water environments, this Level 3 Apprenticeship will cover a range of essential skills, from habitat management to flood risk response.

The Apprenticeship programme will be delivered at the Woodland Discovery Centre in Ecclesall Woods and will run over 13 months. During this time, the apprentices can expect to participate in five blocks of in-person training at one of Riverlution’s sites across Yorkshire and the Humber to get a mix of inland and coastal experiences.

Nicola Charlesworth, Training Manager at Riverlution, said: “Riverlution has always believed in the power of learning through doing, and we have welcomed apprentices from across the country, working alongside us to maintain, restore and celebrate water environments for years.

“Our experienced team brings together educators, practitioners and industry experts to create a learning experience that is rich, relevant and rooted in real-world practice, and we are proud to be the sole provider of this Apprenticeship in South Yorkshire.

“Riverlution’s programmes offer more than just training, they build careers, strengthen communities, plus help to protect and enhance our rivers, coastlines and wetlands, and we can’t wait to welcome our first cohort of learners to our new programme in October.”

Alongside the in-person training, each apprentice will also undertake approximately 17 hours of independent study per month, plus two remote modules which include guided self-study, plus two live online classes, supported by Riverlution’s dedicated skills coaches who will act as a main point of contact for each apprentice and will provide regular guidance to ensure the learners stay on track during the course.

Registration is now open for the Level 3 Water Environment Worker Apprenticeship. For more information on the course and details on how to enrol, please contact [email protected].