Reward raises £24,000 to support Andy’s Man Club

Reward Funding has raised £24,000 for Andy’s Man Club. The funds will support the charity dedicated to saving lives by supporting 200 free groups, with over 1,600 volunteers, working with around 5,000 men each week to help break down stigmas and provide a safe, judgement-free environment to talk.

Throughout the year-long fundraising, Reward’s team took on various challenges and events, including the Manchester Marathon, Leeds 10k, a darts tournament in Birmingham, Ryder Cup sports days in London and Manchester, a charity quiz and a mental health breakfast with Andy’s Man Club – all efforts spanning its five UK offices engaged the community while raising awareness among business partners and guests.

Luke Ambler, founder of Andy’s Man Club, said: “With suicide rates amongst men sadly still on the rise, we are hugely grateful to Reward and its team for working so hard over the last 12 months to raise vital funds. With the invaluable support of companies like Reward, who go the extra mile to make a difference, we are able to encourage more men to open up about their problems and challenges. Raising an amount of money this size is priceless when you think of the opportunities it now gives us to engage with more men needing help and ultimately save lives.”

Nick Smith, Reward’s group managing director, added: “When we first heard about Andy’s Man Club and the fantastic work it has done to save so many lives over the last eight years, we knew they would be the perfect charity partner. Suicide is sadly the biggest killer of men under 50, and the attempts by its volunteers and support groups to tackle the problem are vital.

Elizabeth Harrison (Reward), Luke Ambler (Andy’s Man Club) and Nick Smith (Reward)

“The way the charity has been able to harness the power of talking and provide such a supportive environment to men of all ages is truly inspiring and we’re proud our fundraising efforts have helped make a difference.

“We are also proud to have raised £170,000 over the last seven years supporting our corporate partner charities plus additional local causes, continuing Reward’s legacy of community support and changing lives.”