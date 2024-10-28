Retirees in Burley in Wharfedale celebrate 'The Good Times' with a drink in hand as they mark their first birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was cause for celebration as homeowners at a McCarthy Stone Retirement Living community in Burley in Wharfedale came together in good spirits to mark the development’s first birthday.

Homeowners and staff at Summer Manor gathered in the communal lounge, where they were able to toast the new community and enjoy some nibbles, cake and a glass of fizz while reminiscing over new friendships made, and precious memories from the past year.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “We had a fantastic time at Summer Manor celebrating 12 months since we opened our doors. It was also an extra special double celebration at Summer Manor as one of the first homeowners to move in last year celebrated their birthday too.

“It’s been great to see so many homeowners embrace independent retirement living in such a beautiful village location, with a great support system around them allowing homeowners to feel secure, and which gives them peace of mind for the future.”

Summer Court in Burley in Wharfedale celebrated it's first birthday with a get together of homeowners and staff Homeowners Sue and Brian Goodall raise a glass with Sandra Johnson and staff members Sue Bowden and Amanda Ebanks

Pairing low-maintenance, independent living with a selection of stylish communal spaces, Summer Manor exclusively caters for the over 60s with a mix of one and two-bedroom luxury retirement apartments. Homeowners benefit from access to the communal lounge and beautiful landscaped gardens with a seated patio area and pergola, along with a luxury hotel-style guest suite designed to accommodate overnight visitors. Peace of mind comes from House Manager, Sue, who is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, and the latest security features, which are fitted in every property as standard.

Purchase prices for a one and two-bedroom retirement property at Summer Manor start from £268,000 and £355,000 respectively.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Retirement Living at Summer Manor, please call 0800 201 4384 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/summer-manor.