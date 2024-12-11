Residents from Leeds care home lend their ears to live music performance from schoolchildren

Holy Name Catholic Primary School performed a selection of Christmas Carols

Residents and guests at Cookridge care home in Leeds enjoyed a morning of grins with a live music performance that took place at the home.

Local school Holy Name Catholic Primary School performed a selection of Christmas Carols including ‘Silent Night’ and a ‘Little Town of Bethlehem’.

Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the band performed their finale song ‘Feliz navidad’. The hospitality team at the home also provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the performance.

General Manager, Karen Francis said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful morning singing along with the wonderful children. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

One resident said “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classic Carols never go out of style!”

Cookridge Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court Care home provides residential care, and dementia care for 96 residents from respite care to long term stays.