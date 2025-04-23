Residents at Tadcaster care home enjoy musical performance
Staff and residents at the home said a huge thank you to Maggie for making this such a special day and they cannot wait to have many more – the ukulele along with other musical instruments and dancing added that extra touch of joy.
One resident said: “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!”
General Manager, Luke Owens said: “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful Maggie. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Highfield as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”
