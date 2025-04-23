Residents at Tadcaster care home enjoy musical performance

By Georgia Johnson
Contributor
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 16:05 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 16:08 BST
Residents and guests at Highfield Care Home in Tadcaster, enjoyed an afternoon of grins with a live music performance that took place at the home. Local entertainer Maggie performed a selection of classic hits including Run Rabbit Run and Somewhere Over The Rainbow. The residents truly embraced the fun and sang their hearts out.

Staff and residents at the home said a huge thank you to Maggie for making this such a special day and they cannot wait to have many more – the ukulele along with other musical instruments and dancing added that extra touch of joy.

One resident said: “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!”

General Manager, Luke Owens said: “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful Maggie. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Highfield as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

Maggie and residentMaggie and resident
Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care, dementia care and respite care.

