Residents at Rotherham care home enjoy visit from MP

HC-One’s Silverwood Care Home in Sunnyside, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was visited on Friday, July 18 by MP for Rotherham, Sarah Champion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Sarah Champion and chatting to her about what life is like at Silverwood Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Sunnyside community.

MP Sarah Champion enjoyed a tour round the 64 bedded residential and residential dementia care home, including the café, hair salon, nail bar, kitchenette, lounge, quiet room, tearoom, ensuite bedrooms and sensory garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrie Davies, Home Manager at HC-One’s Silverwood Care Home, commented: “We were delighted to welcome MP Sarah Champion to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

MP for Rotherham, Sarah Champion with Carrie Davies, Home Manager at HC-One’s Silverwood Care Home and resident

MP for Rotherham, Sarah Champion, said: “It was a real pleasure to visit Silverwood Care Home last week. I very much enjoyed speaking with residents about pets, poetry and their memories of Rotherham. I was also thoroughly impressed by how hard the staff are working to enrich the lives of those living there, by offering a huge range of activities and community outreach. It really is a special place, and a credit to Wickersley and Rotherham.”