Residents at Ouse View lend their ears to singalong days performance

Residents and guests at Ouse View Care Home in Fulford, York enjoyed an afternoon of grins with a live music performance that took place at the home.

Local singer Amanda performed a selection of classic hits including The Way You Look Tonight, Can't Help Falling in Love, Run Rabbit, New York, New York, Cockles and Mussels. Her act is called Singalong Days and all the residents were definitely singing along.

Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the Amanda performed her finale song a lively rendition Hey Baby! The residents truly embraced the fun and sang their hearts out.

Staff and residents at the home said a huge thank you to Amanda for making this such a special day and they cannot wait to have many more – the ribbons, tambourines, and dancing added that extra touch of joy.

Amanda with residents

One resident said: “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!” Another resident even said: "She's the best entertainer we've had! When can we have her back?"

General Manager, Rebekka Richardson said: “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers.

"We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Ouse View as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

Ouse View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Ouse View provides residential care, dementia care and respite care.