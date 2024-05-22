Redcar care home resident celebrates 100th birthday with family and friends

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Donald Rickwood, a resident at HC-One’s Roseberry Court Care Home in Redcar celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by his friends and family.

On the 16th of May, colleagues, family members and residents came together to celebrate Donald’s milestone birthday.

Donald who has been living in the residential and residential dementia care home for a few years has had a very interesting life and worked many fascinating jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Stockton, Donald grew up surrounded by lots of friends and family. He started his career in the RAF working on aircrafts. He had many other roles which included being a Foundry Worker, Cobbler, Railway Porter, Postman, and Schools Groundsman. Donald married his lovely wife Joyce, and had two children, his son named Neil, and a daughter, Cynthia. He has seven amazing grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Resident, Donald Rickwood with his children, Cynthia and Neil

When asked what his secret to a long life is, Donald said:

“Being happy and content will ensure a long happy life.”

Donald and his family enjoyed a fantastic party with his family. Colleagues wanted to make the day extra special. There was lots of cake, music and everyone had a lovely time celebrating together.

Leighanne McCabe, Care Manager at HC-One’s Roseberry Court Care Home, commented: