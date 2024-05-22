Redcar care home resident celebrates 100th birthday with family and friends
On the 16th of May, colleagues, family members and residents came together to celebrate Donald’s milestone birthday.
Donald who has been living in the residential and residential dementia care home for a few years has had a very interesting life and worked many fascinating jobs.
Born in Stockton, Donald grew up surrounded by lots of friends and family. He started his career in the RAF working on aircrafts. He had many other roles which included being a Foundry Worker, Cobbler, Railway Porter, Postman, and Schools Groundsman. Donald married his lovely wife Joyce, and had two children, his son named Neil, and a daughter, Cynthia. He has seven amazing grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
When asked what his secret to a long life is, Donald said:
“Being happy and content will ensure a long happy life.”
Donald and his family enjoyed a fantastic party with his family. Colleagues wanted to make the day extra special. There was lots of cake, music and everyone had a lovely time celebrating together.
Leighanne McCabe, Care Manager at HC-One’s Roseberry Court Care Home, commented:
“From everyone here at Roseberry Court, we would like to wish Donald a very happy 100th birthday! We hope you enjoyed your special day.”