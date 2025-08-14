Pudsey drama group production scoops six awards
The rest were as follows:
- Best director Dave Robbins
- Best actor (male) Joe Braham
- Best actor (female) Louisa Morris
- Best supporting actor (female) Helen Chesterman
- Chairman’s special award for use of live music within the show: Dick Porter, Justine Massie and Dominic Adams
Commenting on an amazing night for the Group, the play’s director, Dave Robbins, said: “Home before Dark’ is a lovely play which makes you laugh and cry in equal measures. We loved performing it. It was also a real community production with a brilliant cast of over 20 actors – some of whom were making their first-ever stage appearance. Whilst individual awards are to be celebrated, I was particularly pleased that we won ‘Best overall production’. This is a recognition of the talents of everyone in the team both on stage and backstage and speaks volumes about the quality of the production.”