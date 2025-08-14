Pudsey drama group production scoops six awards

Pudsey-based theatre group, Fulneck Dramatic Society, enjoyed a highly successful evening at the recent Wharfedale Festival of Drama Awards evening, held at Yeadon Town Hall. Their winter 2025 production of ‘Home Before Dark’ written by ‘Coronation Street’ scriptwriter, Jimmy Chinn, came away with six awards including ‘Best overall production’.

Commenting on an amazing night for the Group, the play’s director, Dave Robbins, said: “Home before Dark’ is a lovely play which makes you laugh and cry in equal measures. We loved performing it. It was also a real community production with a brilliant cast of over 20 actors – some of whom were making their first-ever stage appearance. Whilst individual awards are to be celebrated, I was particularly pleased that we won ‘Best overall production’. This is a recognition of the talents of everyone in the team both on stage and backstage and speaks volumes about the quality of the production.”