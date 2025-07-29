£4.1m Homes England grant will provide support for 36 new social rent homes at council development

A £4.1m boost to the council’s affordable housebuilding programme will deliver 36 new council homes at a social rent in west Sheffield.

The Bolehill View project will bring back into use the site of a former community care facility on Eastfield Road in Crookes, just off the main Northfield Road.

The £4.1m Homes England funding will support the council to provide 36 general needs properties as part of this. They will consist of one-bed flats for social rent in an area of high housing need.

With the demand for good quality, affordable homes never being higher in Sheffield, the Bolehill View scheme is just one example of the work taking place to grow the council’s housing stock as outlined in our ambitious city-wide Housing Strategy approved in October last year (2024).

How the Bolehill View site currently looks.

There will be 30 apartments in one block, and six in the other.

The grant, awarded through the Homes England Affordable Housing Programme, will support the council’s plans to increase housing provision and homes for social rent as part of its ambition to provide more new affordable council homes by 2029.

The next step is the necessary Council work and approvals to formally accept conditions of the grant. This work is already ongoing.

Cllr Douglas Johnson, Chair of Sheffield City Council’s Housing Policy Committee, said: "Our ambitious Housing Strategy approved last year laid out all the plans we were working towards to increase Housing provision in Sheffield.

An artist's impression of how the Bolehill View development may look when compelted.

"As part of this, Sheffield - like the rest of the country - faces huge challenges when it comes to housing. Being able to provide ample good quality homes at affordable prices for those who need them is a big aim of that strategy.

"We are pleased this grant has been awarded to us to help work progress at Bolehill View. We are now working towards agreeing the conditions of the grant formally so work can soon hopefully begin on-site."

Dilys Jones, Assistant Director, Affordable Housing Growth at Homes England, said: "Homes England is really pleased to be working with Sheffield City Council to increase the delivery of much-needed affordable homes in the city.

"This will be the third scheme we have supported this year, delivering in total 148 social rented homes and 12 for shared ownership. We look forward to continuing to work with Sheffield, supporting their ambitious plans for more affordable homes."