Project Hope Leeds receives donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity which helps families and individuals in disadvantaged communities has received a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by colleagues from its Morley agency.

Project Hope Leeds received the £1,000 donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation to help local families and individuals break the poverty cycle, improve their educational skills and strive for a better future.

The charity aims to bring hope to people’s lives by delivering free learning and support in a relaxed and engaging atmosphere. They encourage families and individuals to build important skills such as parenting, money management, cooking and job hunting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Howley, manager of Yorkshire Building Society’s agency in Morley said: “We are proud to be able to support Project Hope Leeds with a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

Colleagues at Yorkshire Building Society's Morley agency nominated the charity for the donation

“Project Hope works with people of all ages and backgrounds to alleviate poverty over the long term by improving physical and mental wellbeing in communities where assistance is needed the most. It’s a wonderful charity that’s helping to build a better future for children, families and individuals in and around Leeds.”

Lucy Shaw, Family Support Worker at Project Hope Leeds said: “We are so grateful for the donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. The work we do to support families and individuals would not be possible without the volunteers and donations we receive.”

“It really does make such a difference and benefits some of the most vulnerable people in Leeds. Thank you for supporting our charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Last year the foundation donated over £283,000 to local causes and charities nominated by members and colleagues from around the UK.

For more information about our Small Change Big Difference® scheme visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation.