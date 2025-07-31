Primrose Lane School in Boston Spa wins Leeds Primary Debating Competition

Three year six pupils from Primrose Lane Primary School in Boston Spa have beaten off competition from 41 other schools and 126 children to win the Leeds Primary Debating competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held in the Council Chamber at Leeds Civic Hall, the finals saw the top eight teams go head-to-head in three challenging debates.

In the quarter-finals, Primrose Lane’s team opposed the motion "Every child should learn to play a musical instrument up to age 16" and successfully defeated Horsforth Newlaithes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the semi-finals, they proposed the motion "AI should be banned in schools" against Sacred Heart Primary School, and once again came out victorious with a well-structured and passionate argument.

Celebrating their success before heading back to share with their friends at school

The final debate saw the Primrose team oppose the motion "All books should be made into films." With thoughtful points, sharp rebuttals and clear communication, they secured the win - and were crowned overall champions.

Headteacher at Primrose Lane Primary School, Lara Bailey, said: “Learning how to debate offers numerous benefits for pupils including developing skills such as critical thinking, public speaking and teamwork. It also supports children to develop confidence, empathy and an understanding of diverse perspectives.

“Throughout the competition, Esme, Alice and Jemima dedicated countless hours to preparing their speeches; giving up their lunchtimes and evenings. The commitment, teamwork and maturity they demonstrated were exceptional. We are so proud of how they represented our school; with integrity, eloquence and enthusiasm. To win such a prestigious competition is an outstanding accomplishment, and we couldn’t be prouder of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Well done to Esme, Alice and Jemima and a big thank you to Mrs Crowther for helping them to prepare so well for the competition.”

To find out more about Primrose Primary School, visit: https://www.primroselane.leeds.sch.uk/