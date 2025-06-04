Primary school pupils learn lifesaving skills thanks to NHS Resuscitation Team

Young pupils at Morley Place Academy in Conisbrough, Doncaster, were given an exciting and memorable opportunity to learn about lifesaving techniques when they were visited by the Nottinghamshire Healthcare Resuscitation Team, as part of the school’s Fridays for Your Future careers programme.

Led by Andy Smith, the specialist team from Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust delivered a dynamic, hands-on session for children in Years 3 to 6. The visit aimed to educate and inspire pupils by showcasing the importance of resuscitation in saving lives and highlighting the critical role healthcare professionals play in emergency situations.

The team’s engaging approach captivated pupils, with clear explanations tailored to suit the young audience. Children learned about what happens during a medical emergency and were introduced to CPR and defibrillation in a fun and accessible way. The highlight of the session was undoubtedly the practical element - pupils were thrilled to practice chest compressions on training dummies and explore how a defibrillator is used.

The session was designed not only to build knowledge, but also confidence - with children asking thoughtful questions and showing real enthusiasm for the skills being demonstrated. The visit left a lasting impression and sparked curiosity in many who may one day consider a career in healthcare.

Mr Ash Duncan, Head of Academy at Morley Place, said: “Andy Smith and his colleagues from the Nottinghamshire Healthcare Resuscitation Team delivered an engaging and informative session that truly captivated our children. They masterfully adapted their language and approach to suit the age group, making the experience both enjoyable and educational. The children were inspired, and it was incredible to see their enthusiasm and ability to grasp such important lifesaving skills. The team’s patience and encouragement left a lasting impression – we’d welcome them back any time and would love to explore further opportunities to work together.”

The visit reflects Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and education, as well as its wider mission to inspire the next generation of NHS professionals.

Jen Guiver, Executive Director of People and Culture at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust added: “Inspiring the next generation is something we’re incredibly passionate about at Nottinghamshire Healthcare. Visits like this not only teach vital lifesaving skills, but they also open young minds to the many rewarding careers available within the NHS. I’m proud of our resuscitation team for their enthusiasm, compassion and commitment to sharing their knowledge in such a meaningful way. These kinds of connections with our local communities are where curiosity is sparked, confidence is built, and future healthcare heroes are made.”

The Trust hopes to continue building relationships with local schools and academies through similar initiatives, offering valuable insight into the work of the NHS and planting seeds of inspiration that could grow into tomorrow’s healthcare workforce.