Practically perfect in every way: Harrogate care home resident’s showstopping wish comes true

A resident at a care home in Harrogate has experienced a magical day out as her dream of seeing Mary Poppins live on stage was finally fulfilled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

83-year-old Dee Brook, and resident at Care UK’s Harcourt Gardens, on Harcourt Road, has held a lifelong passion for theatre.

Having expressed her desire to see Mary Poppins live, the care home team set straight to work making her wish come true by organising a trip to the theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They contacted Alhambra Theatre in Bradford and managed to secure a special backstage pass. Dee even had the chance to meet the actress playing Mary Poppins, who gifted her a cuddly toy of the character.

A Harrogate care home resident who’s dream to visit the theatre came true.

Reflecting on her day, Dee said: “It was just incredible and I’m so thankful to have met the actress playing Mary Poppins. The show was absolutely stunning, the dancers and children were remarkable. They must have been exhausted; it’s incredible how they do it all!”

The experience was part of Care UK’s Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to put forward their dreams, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new. From flying a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.

Jillian Pollard, Home Manager at Harcourt Gardens, said: “It was such a pleasure to see Dee in her natural habitat at the theatre after all these years, knowing she had wanted to see Mary Poppins for such a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Wishing Tree is a beautiful way for us to help residents tick off bucket-list goals and share their passions. Dee came back to us smiling ear to ear, and it reignited her love for all things musical.

“I’d like to extend a huge thanks to the team at Alhambra Theatre for making Dee’s day so special and helping us bring her dream to life.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Harcourt Gardens incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities.

The home has its own cinema, pub and hair and beauty salon, and provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

For more information, contact Customer Relations Manager Jillian Shearer on 01423 205 870, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/harcourt-gardens.