Poppies across the ocean.

The Knitting Ninjas were formed back in May 2024 after the idea was raised by Cllr Elaine Smith, Secretary of the Wetherby branch of the Royal British Legion, to improve the poppy displays at the Town Hall for Remembrance Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This amazing group of volunteers from Wetherby, Harrogate and surrounding villages, have worked tirelessly each week to produce the beautiful cascades of poppies.

Special thanks also go out to the transatlantic contingent of poppy knitters from Ontario, Canada who brought a large collection of poppies across the Atlantic with them recently, to add some international flair to the display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local charity Wetherby In Support of the Elderly also contributed by having a knitting day.

Poppy Cascade

The beautiful display has over 6000 poppies, carefully knitted, crocheted or handmade from felt, and all have been carefully hand sewn into place.

This wonderful display also coincides with the Wetherby Branch of the Royal British Legion launching the 2024 Poppy Appeal.

Remembrance commemorations commence at 10.30am at Wetherby Town Hall on Sunday November 10th, with a 2-minute silence at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be followed thereafter with the official march through the town and the laying of the wreaths at the war Memorial on the bridge.

The Remembrance service at St James’ Church will complete the commemorations.