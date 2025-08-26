Pontefract Hospice welcomes donation from homebuilder
David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, which is building a brand-new development at Castle Syke Grange on Ackworth Road, made a contribution to the hospice which provides specialist care for people in the Five Towns area of Wakefield.
It supports over 2,000 people each year and its services are free of charge. With an approximate 35% of its costs covered by the NHS, the hospice needs to raise £3.5 million a year through donations, its charity shops and commercial catering company, and other fundraising initiatives.
Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “We were incredibly grateful to hear David Wilson Homes wanted to support the hospice with this donation. This generous £500 contribution will go directly to the care that we give, helping to support local patients and their families.
“Our vision is to enable everyone in the community to live well and die well, knowing their loved ones are supported. We focus on the person and not just the illness, supporting them and those around them.
“Hospices across the UK are currently in crisis in terms of funding; some are reducing services and making redundancies. Donations like this one from David Wilson Homes will help to ensure we are able to continue to keep running our services.”
The Prince of Wales Hospice provides specialist care for anyone over the age of 18 with a terminal illness, either as a visiting out-patient or on the ward with 24-hour care. Its support also extends to the carers and families of its patients by providing wellbeing services and bereavement support.
Gavin Birch, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “The Prince of Wales Hospice is there for people at the most difficult time in their lives, and provides a wide range of incredible services for its patients, their families and carers.
“Investing in local communities is our responsibility as a leading housebuilder and we are proud to support such an important charity in Pontefract.”
To find out more about the work of the charity, visit the website.