Pontefract care home recognises “exceptional” staff at dedicated awards ceremony

HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home, in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, kickstarted the New Year with a staff appreciation day awards ceremony to recognise those who have gone above and beyond for residents.

Organised by HC-One’s Priory Gardens Deputy Care Home Manager, Sino Abraham, and supported by Wellbeing Coordinator Karen Weaver, the ceremony gave colleagues and residents to show appreciation for the exceptional efforts of staff across the home.

Sino worked tirelessly to make the event a success to offer a range of awards for colleagues. The awards ceremony acknowledged and celebrated the exceptional contributions made by individuals to the ongoing success and care of residents at the care home.

The Priory Gardens Care Home team together

15 different award categories were on offer from Best Smile to Best Team Player and staff with 100% attendance were also celebrated. The afternoon was supported by Home Manager Allison Gill and Debbie O'Donoghue, Area Director, who both gave out awards and thanked staff for their hard work over the last year.

The care home also heard testimonials from resident, Tony Athorne, and a residents’ relative, Kay Thompson, who both gave glowing testimonials. Flowers were kindly donated by local florist, Michelle’s Flowers in Pontefract.

Sino Abraham, HC-One’s Priory Gardens Deputy Care Home Manager, said:

“We had a wonderful afternoon, and it was lovely to see so many staff attend our first staff appreciation day. We have a magnificent team who are so supportive and made the event such a success.

“This is the first time Priory Gardens have organised this ceremony, as we want to celebrate the dedication, hard work and exceptional contributions from our team. We also want to embrace the achievements and efforts of those who have gone above and beyond in their roles, helping to make Priory Gardens a special place for all, especially for our residents.”

Allison Gill, HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home Manager, concluded:

“It was great to recognise the tremendous work we as a team have achieved at Priory Gardens. It is extremely important to award those who have shown exceptional dedication and tireless hard work.

“Each act of care, no matter how small, leaves a lasting impact and ensures our residents experience the comfort, dignity, and respect they deserve. The team’s efforts shape a place of true warmth and compassion, and they make a profound difference in the lives of those we care for, every single day."

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.