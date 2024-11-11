Pontefract care home marks World Kindness Day
Senior Carer at HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home, Jo Walker, showed that her kind caring nature is reserved for both residents and those in the local community.
When Jo arrived at work one day, she witnessed a lady laying on the floor of the car park after a fall. Jo jumped into action and pulled her car over to assist the lady.
Jo used her calming nature to provide the lady with reassurance and supported the lady in a time of need by ensuring she was able to return home safely.
The following day after the accident, the lady returned to HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home to pass on her thanks and gratitude to Jo by giving her a box of chocolates as a thank you gift.
Jo Walker, Senior Carer at HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home, commented:
“Caring is caring no matter whom it is, I’m always happy to help and assist others when they are in need.”
Allison Gill, Home Manager at HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home, said:
“We are all very proud of Jo for her quick thinking and her caring nature.”