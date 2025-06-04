Pocklington's Pocela Centre to host two Pride events in June
Join historical fiction and children’s author Chris Turnbull at the Railway Street venue for an inspiring and inclusive author talk that celebrates storytelling across time, age, and identity.
In honour of Pride Month, Chris explores how books can uncover hidden LGBTQ+ histories, foster empathy in young readers, and help us all take pride in who we are – past, present, and future.
He will be at the Pocela Centre on Tuesday, June 24, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm (years 16+).
There’s also an opportunity to make your own rainbow Tote bag with Artist Rachel Anderson on Thursday, June 26, between 3.30pm and 4:30pm (years 5+).
In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn the basics of block printing and combine colour and pattern to print a custom tote bag inspired by Pride.
A spokesperson said: “East Riding Libraries have partnered with local author, Chris Turnbull, and artist, Rachel Anderson, to bring fun and inclusive events into local libraries, encouraging artistic expression and PRIDE in our identities.
"Pride-themed author talks and craft workshops will suit a variety of ages, giving people the chance to come together and celebrate PRIDE in a meaningful way.
“Thanks to funding from Arts Council England, four author talks, Taking PRIDE in All Things Books with author Chris Turnbull, and four Make your own Rainbow Tote Bag workshops will be delivered in Goole, North Bridlington, Beverley and Pocklington.”
Go to tinyurl.com/ycybmp3v or tinyurl.com/426x8e8d to book a place at these events.