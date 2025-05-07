Pocklington Rugby in the Community receives £1,500 donation from local housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pocklington Rugby in the Community has received a £1,500 donation from local housebuilder, David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, to support the local community with social isolation.

Pocklington Rugby in the Community was established with three aims: to care, assist and develop within the Pocklington community through inclusive activities. In 2024 alone the charity saw 72 people volunteering a huge 2,362 hours within the local area with 150 people trained in first aid, governance and fundraising.

The £1,500 donation will contribute to three major milestones in 2025: an Easter egg delivery for vulnerable members of the community, support for the annual Pockdown Family Day, and funding for the Local Volunteer Awards.

The donation was made in alignment with Barratt Developments Community Fund, an initiative committed to supporting communities in the areas where the housebuilder has a development under construction.

David Wilson Homes is currently building its Wolds View development, less than a mile from Pocklington Rugby in the Community headquarters. These exciting new developments will consist of a range of three and four-bedroom energy-efficient homes.

Chris French, Vice Chairman at Pocklington Rugby in the Community, commented: "Our charity isn’t just about sport, it’s about making everyone in Pocklington feel included within our community. Through our activities we cater to so many individuals including families, vulnerable residents and businesses alike. We’re so grateful to David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East for their kind donation towards our 2025 activities.”

Leonna Hardcastle, Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes’ Wolds View developments, added:“With two developments under construction within Pocklington, we feel it’s so important to become immersed within the area’s community.

“With hundreds of people benefiting from the Pocklington Rugby in the Community’s efforts each year, we understand how important it is for local residents to have access to their services year-on-year. We’re so proud to have become part of the Pocklington community and hope our donation makes a difference in 2025.”

For more information on David Wilson Homes’ Wolds View development, visit https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev-002622-wolds-view/

