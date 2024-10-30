Pocklington Community Volunteers Awards Ceremony 2024

The fourth Community Volunteer Awards Ceremony was held on Friday 18th October, at Pocklington Arts Centre, to thank and celebrate the amazing work volunteers do in our community.

The roles that these incredible volunteers fulfil varies tremendously, and many of the activities and events that take place in our community would not be available if it wasn’t for these amazing people freely giving up their time and energy. There are more than 80 groups in and around Pocklington that exist to serve our community, run purely by volunteers.

The event, organised by Pocklington Rugby in the Community in collaboration with Pocklington Town Council and East Riding Council Active Communities, saw over 90 people come together for the celebration. The evening was again sponsored by Hamers Solicitors. Paul Worthy, partner and head of the Company Commercial Department, presented the awards along with Lynsey Howes, Partner and Head of Employment and HR. Their continued support makes these awards possible.

The ceremony was enthusiastically opened by Pocklington Town Crier, Tony Cuffling, who welcomed our guests. The Mayor of Pocklington, Councillor Roly Cronshaw, introduced the Awards and thanked the organising committee for all their hard work in making the evening possible. He also commented “The plethora of volunteer groups in Pocklington is an excellent example of communities defining the character of a town. As was seen on volunteers’ night, the time, effort, care and experience, which so many of our community put into helping others, is something for Pocklington to be proud of. Every worthy winner on the night, along with all the nominees and their compatriots inspire community engagement within the town and help enhance the health and well being of those who need it. I was humbled to be part of the proceedings. Well done to all the volunteers in Pocklington and well done to PRITC for leading this important annual town event.”

We were extremely honoured this year, to have in attendance, The High Sheriff of East Yorkshire Colonel (Rtd) Christopher Henson QGM and his wife Victoria. The High Sheriff presented the final award of the evening, Volunteer Team, to the volunteers at Stewarts Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum Trust. Speaking at the end of the ceremony The High Sheriff remembered that, on his accession, King Charles lll laid out some of his priorities. They included ‘the environment’ and ‘youth’, but two were ‘community’ and ‘volunteering’. He also said “These awards celebrate individuals and teams who go above and beyond for their community. The volunteers, who do so much to help others, deserve our thanks for their efforts, which makes a real difference in improving the lives of others - it was an honour to be part of the event and to hear about the outstanding work of local volunteers.”

Andy Bowden, Chair of Pocklington Rugby in the Community, thanked the High Sheriff and The Mayor for attending the Awards and for their continued support for the area. He also thanked Paul Worthy, Lynsey Howes and Hamers Solicitors LLP for their generous sponsorship of this year's Awards. Introducing the nominees in each award, Andy said " Our community benefits enormously from the work of all our wonderful volunteers. We are pleased to recognise some of these people and groups this evening but every one of our community volunteers are winners tonight and throughout the year."

The following awards were presented:

The Young Volunteer Award was presented to Gabriella Giles, Young People Count

The Sports and Active Volunteer Award was awarded jointly to Charlote Underwood (Pocklington Rugby Union Football Club) and Jonny Sumner (Pocklington Cricket Club).

The Community Volunteer Award went to Maureen Harrison, The People’s Pantry

Behind the Scenes volunteer Award was presented to Richard Hart, Pocklington Tennis Club

The Environmental Award was jointly awarded to The Wolds WI and Pocklington WI

The Volunteer Team Award was presented to the teams at Stewart Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum Trust

A special recognition award was given to Ged Leach for his volunteering across the community.

A special mention was given to four ladies, who between them have given 120 years of volunteering service: Sheila Derrick, Norma Jennings, Patricia Herbert and Jane Henley.

Louise Partridge, Community Volunteer Coordinator, said, ‘It is a privilege to work with and support these amazing people and groups. Our community is so lucky to offer so much, to so many, because of volunteers. Volunteering can be as little as an hour a year, to an hour a week. If you have time to give, there will be a volunteering opportunity for you!”

Following the ceremony, there was an excellent array of pizzas for all attendees to enjoy, thank you to Pane e Vino, and an opportunity to chat and congratulate all nominees and winners of the Awards.

If reading this has inspired you to help your community, please get in touch with Louise Partridge, Community Volunteer Coordinator, email: [email protected]