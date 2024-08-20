Planning permission secured for Huddersfield footbridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A proposed footbridge that links a split site at Huddersfield manufacturing business, Cummins Turbo Technologies, has secured planning permission. Designed by another Huddersfield business, Farrar Bamforth Architecture Ltd, it will allow staff to traverse East and West sites without crossing St Andrews Rd, where a member of staff was seriously injured when struck by a car, earlier this year.

Plans for the footbridge were originally submitted to the local authority via a pre-application but feedback stated that while the design was functional, it was described as ‘stark and utilitarian’ and further work would be needed on the aesthetic presentation prior to submitting to full planning.

Taking planners’ direction into account, the design was refined with added curves that not only made it appear more streamlined but also reflected the ‘C’ of the Cummins logo (and the turbos that the company manufactures and that inspired it in the first place). Feature cladding made the bridge appear less bulky and integrate seamlessly with the connecting building. Farrar Bamforth created CGI visuals that showed a photo-real impression of how the finished bridge would look in the environment.

CGI of the proposed footbridge design that secured planning permission

Planning granted

Improved plans were submitted, and the application was supported by planning consultant, Alistair Flatman. On 14th August, this permission was granted by Kirklees Council.

Joe Hobson from Farrar Bamforth Architecture, project lead said:

“We’re very pleased to have got this over the line as it’s going to make going into work a whole lot safer for the 1000+ people who work at the Huddersfield CTT site. It was also a bit of a departure from our usual projects so a really interesting challenge for us.

The original design submitted to pre-application

The pre-application process offers a great opportunity to make adjustments, and we agree that it’s a more attractive structure than the original plans that focused on function but perhaps not enough on form!”

