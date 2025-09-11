‘Planning for peace of mind’: Barnsley funeral home hosts free later life planning event

A funeral home in Barnsley is welcoming the local community to a free advice event to help people plan for the future.

On Wednesday September 17 at 1.30pm – 3pm, a team from Co-op Life Services will host its “Planning for Peace of Mind” event, at Co-op Funeralcare Barnsley.

As part of the Life Services event, attendees will hear from expert speakers, including Funeral Planning Arranger, Lindie Ralphe, and Client Experience Partner, Oliver Hill, who will provide advice on later-life planning including, funeral plans, wills, and lasting powers of attorney.

There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during a live panel Q&A.

The afternoon will conclude with refreshments and optional one-to-one consultations with Co-op Life Services specialists.

Research commissioned by Co-op Life Services has found that more than half (52%) of UK adults say they would consider taking out a funeral plan, but only 5% have actually done so. Similarly, just over a quarter (28%) of adults in the UK have a will in place, and only 7% have set up a lasting power of attorney for themselves.

Caoilionn Hurley, Managing Director of Co-op Life Services, said: “We understand that later life planning can be a difficult conversation for people, and we want to help open up those conversations in a comforting space. However, planning for later life doesn’t have to be a scary topic; it’s about peace of mind for you and your loved ones by starting the conversation now to make more informed choices for the future.

“We’re here to support people in making decisions about end of life planning and show how taking these steps can bring comfort in future.”

The event is free to attend and open to everyone. To find out more or to reserve your place, please visit https://www.coop.co.uk/funeralcare/