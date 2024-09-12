Pipeworks, which describes its flagship Glasgow premises as “Scotland’s best and largest gay sauna club”, is set to open its first England club on Albion Street, Leeds city centre ”between February and March 2025”.

The owners behind the planned venue were granted an application to open for 24 hours on weekends at a council meeting on Tuesday.

Director of operations, David Cooper, said that the company decided to open in Leeds to due to its strategic location. He told the YEP that the venue would be a “destination spa” that will bring in revenue for other businesses. He also said that they intend on hiring “between 25 and 30 people” at the site.

Mr Cooper said that £1.6m was set to be invested into the venue and that the facilities would include a steam room, dry sauna, cold dunk showers, swimming pool and a rooftop spa area.

He said: “We did a lot of research on different locations and Leeds seemed the ideal place because it’s very up and coming and has a large LGBTQ population. We want to embrace that.”

Pipeworks applied for alcohol sales on the premises between 11am-midnight, Monday to Thursday, and from 11am Friday until midnight on Sunday.

The membership venue is set to open early next year after Leeds City Council’s sub-committee voted to grant the licence as applied for.

