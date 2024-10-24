Pip and Posy bring the fun to Meadowhall this October half term
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pip and Posy are best friends whose lives revolve around a wonderful world of play. Packed with warmth and comedy, the children’s series joyfully celebrates friendship, laughter and the ups and downs of childhood adventures.
Little ones will get the chance to meet the duo from the animated series up close, as they host meet and greets and hand out fun stickers and activity sheets for fans of all ages.
The sessions will take place on the High Street Knuckle near JD Sports throughout the day from 11.30am, providing plenty of opportunity for children to interact with their favourite friends.
A full list of times is below: 11.30am 12.30pm 1.30pm 2.30pm 3.30pm Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “This is a fantastic way for children to create magical memories this October half term and we can’t wait to see the reaction on their faces as we welcome Pip and Posy to the centre.
“The special event is perfect for families looking for a fun day out, with a host of restaurants and leisure venues for visitors to take advantage of before or after their session meeting the characters.”
For more information on Pip and Posy’s appearance this October half term, please visit the Meadowhall website here: www.meadowhall.co.uk/event/pip-and-posy