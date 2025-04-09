People in Leeds invited to raise £100,000 to mark 100 years of life-saving cancer research

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Cancer Research is inviting people in Leeds to get walking in its 100th year and help raise £100,000 for life-saving cancer research.

Through its 2025 ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’ challenge, the charity is marking a century of groundbreaking cancer research in Yorkshire by encouraging people to step out and explore the beautiful Yorkshire region throughout May.

Every step counts and every pound raised will help bring more cancer cures to people in Yorkshire.

In Leeds, 4,579 people are told they have cancer every year. That’s 88 people who are diagnosed with cancer each week. Those who take part in ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’ will raise vital funds to help fund pioneering cancer research and innovative new services to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer in West Yorkshire and across the region.

Jade Cox, from Leeds, running the Yorkshire Marathon for her family

The ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’ campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of exercise on the prevention and treatment of cancer.

Yorkshire Cancer Research funds a pioneering exercise programme that helps people prepare for and recover from their cancer treatment. Designed by researchers at Sheffield Hallam University and delivered by NHS Trusts across Yorkshire, Active Together has so far supported more than 1,000 people with cancer across the region. The cancer exercise programme recently observed 10% higher one-year survival rates, with 97% of people who took part in the Sheffield service reporting improvements in their health and wellbeing.

People can sign up to take part in We Walk for Yorkshire on the charity’s website, choose their challenge and set up a fundraising page to share with friends and family.

Whether it’s one big hike in the Yorkshire countryside or multiple walks around the local town centre, the challenges can be adapted to fit all lifestyles and fitness levels. Every mile clocked by each person will contribute to the campaign’s overall ambitious total of £100,000, helping to fund a cancer researcher for 100 weeks.

Having never run a marathon before, 31 year-old Jade Cox, from Leeds, completed the Yorkshire Marathon in October 2024 to raise funds for life-saving research in Yorkshire. She chose to support Yorkshire Cancer Research for her mum and uncle, who were both diagnosed with cancer in 2022, and her dad, who was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer a few months before the marathon.

Sadly, Jade’s dad passed away shortly afterwards in November. Jade and her mum Joyce, who is now cancer-free, will be taking part in this year’s ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’ challenge to walk in memory of him.

Jade said: “I’m so proud of my mum and uncle for everything they underwent during their cancer experiences, and my incredible dad who defied the odds and showed us a level of strength that we could have never imagined. I want to continue to raise money for the vital research that Yorkshire Cancer Research brings to the region and help fund new treatments for families like mine.”

When asked about why Jade and her mum chose to take part in ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’, Jade said: “Towards the end of my dad’s treatment, my mum used a walking pad in the house so she could continue to find mental relief in exercise whilst still being with him. I’ve always enjoyed walking and being outdoors. My mum and I will be challenging ourselves to walk 100,000 steps every week. Whether it’s long loops around Pontefract, going up and down the stairs, walking with each other virtually or with friends, we’ll make sure to get those steps in!”

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “There is so much evidence showing us the life-saving benefits of exercise on cancer outcomes, such as speeding up recovery and improving survival rates. By taking part in ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’, you are not only doing something great for your own health but also raising vital funds that will help bring more pioneering cancer treatments, including research-backed programmes, to people with cancer in Yorkshire. I encourage anyone, no matter who you are or where you live, to come together with friends and family and explore our big and beautiful region. Let’s walk for a Yorkshire free from cancer.”

To find out more about the campaign and sign up to take part, visit the We Walk for Yorkshire website: yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/WeWalkForYorkshire