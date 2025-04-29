‘Paws and applause’ as mascots race to victory for Sue Ryder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sue Ryder Mascot Gold Cup returned to Wetherby Racecourse on Sunday April 27, uniting mascots from across the UK for a thrilling one-furlong dash over six fences. Sponsored by Modality Partnership, this quirky spectacle - officially the world's largest mascot race - once again raised vital funds for Sue Ryder's expert palliative care and bereavement support services.

This year's event was a lively family affair, kicking off with the traditional Mascot Parade and mascot dance off with a medical theme, inspired by the event sponsors. Awards for “Best Turned Out” (Hot Bev) and “Most Entertaining” (Lizzie the Pirate) mascots were handed out before the race itself, where spectators placed their bets on their favourite furry competitors.

In the exhilarating race, Not So Slow Mo - a hedgehog representing Go Racing in Yorkshire - emerged victorious with an astounding run won by a large distance, with The Snooty Fox from the Snooty Fox Pub in Oakworth runner up, and Hot Bev from Beanies Flavoured Coffee coming third. MP for Keighley and Ilkley, Robbie Moore, fell at the First Fence as Cliff the Castle and Christina Metcalf helped Peter Rabbit to be last home.

More than £13,000 has been raised from the event for Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, with the Modality Partnership winning top fundraising team with over £2,700 in sponsorship, and Dale Mangham winning best individual fundraiser with the Bardsley Flyer, bringing in £1,550.

'Not So Slow Mo' races to victory

Andrew Wood, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, said: “Thank you to everyone who participated in and supported the 18th annual Mascot Gold Cup. It's amazing to see such creativity, camaraderie, and energy coming together for such an important cause. Special thanks also go to Modality Partnership for their continued support as headline sponsors and to Wetherby Racecourse for hosting us.”

Dr. Brendan Kennedy, Executive Partner at Modality Partnership, added: “We’re thrilled to sponsor the Mascot Gold Cup and see our furry friends bring joy to so many families while supporting Sue Ryder's vital work. The race truly embodies the spirit of community, fun, and compassion.”

Sue Ryder is seeking a new headline sponsor for the 2026 race and any organisations interested should get in touch with [email protected]

To sign up to the Mascot Gold Cup 2026 event, visit: www.sueryder.org/mascotgoldcup

