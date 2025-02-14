Panattoni Reaches Milestone at UK’s Largest Speculative Warehouse Project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, is hosting a steel signing ceremony to commemorate the progress of the Panattoni Park Central A1(M) project. This landmark event celebrates the start of the steel erection phase of the largest speculative logistics warehouse currently under construction in the UK.

Located near Junction 34 of the A1(M) on the border of Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire, Panattoni Park Central A1(M) is strategically positioned to provide seamless access to major road networks including the A1, M1, M18, and M180, making it a prime hub for national and international supply chains. The facility will span 770,000 sq ft and is designed with sustainability at its core, targeting BREEAM 'Outstanding' and offices rating EPC 'A+'.

The project, which is on schedule to be completed by Q4 2025. The site will feature state-of-the-art facilities including 8 level access doors, 100 dock doors, 595 car parking spaces and 217 trailer parking spaces.

The event will include key stakeholders, project partners, and local dignitaries, including members of Bassetlaw District Council, highlighting the economic and environmental impact of Panattoni's continued investment in sustainable logistics solutions.

Panattoni is also marketing Central A1(M) 460, a cross dock build-to-suit opportunity on the adjacent plot, offering up to 500,000 sq ft of additional industrial space to meet growing demand for high-quality logistics infrastructure across the region.

Dan Burn, Head of Development for the North West and Yorkshire at Panattoni commented on the news, saying: “Panattoni Park Central A1(M) represents a bold statement about the future of logistics in the UK, and the steel signing is a momentous occasion to celebrate the collaborative efforts that have brought us to this stage.

This project will not only provide state-of-the-art and highly sustainable facilities but also support regional growth through job creation and supply chain enhancements. With a workforce highly skilled in manufacturing and logistics, and competitive wage levels, the location is ideal for this large-scale development. The project is expected to attract major occupiers and drive continued investment in the region.”

Cllr Charles Adams, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills at Bassetlaw District Council also expressed his enthusiasm: “It’s fantastic that Panattoni has made such a significant investment in our community, and it is clear they have a commitment to fostering economic growth and providing job opportunities in the region.

“We are especially pleased to learn about Panattoni’s plans to create highly skilled opportunities that will help to drive up wage growth in our district and maximise the skills of residents.

“The Council has an ambition for Bassetlaw to become the greenest, most sustainable district in which to live and work, and Panattoni’s determination for this warehouse to be as environmentally sustainable as possible aligns with our own vision.

“We are excited to see the positive impact that Panattoni Park Central A1(M) can bring to new and existing businesses, residents and our communities.”

For more information on Panattoni Park Central A1(M) please visist www.panattoni.co.uk/centrala1m

The agents for the scheme are DTRE, Cushman & Wakefield and M1 Agency.