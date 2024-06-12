Pagabo Group breaks 100 mark with significant appointment

Pagabo Group, which is headquartered in central Hull, has made a significant new appointment as it continues its growth journey as one of the most influential organisations in the built environment.

PAGABO Group – one of the fastest growing and most influential organisations in the built environment – has appointed Amman Boughan as its new chief financial officer, taking the business past the milestone of 100 employees. Headquartered from central Hull, Pagabo Group’s mission is to utilise technology and innovation to bring forward a better, faster, and greener approach particularly across the built environment industry. Leading the way for digitisation across the sector, its solutions are tied up in providing compliance and streamlined approaches – supporting a complete end-to-end approach for projects from procurement through to project and social value evaluation. Having initially started his career in accountancy, Amman has spent the past decade working in CFO and senior roles across a number of tech and digital businesses, including Preventx, Sky Betting & Gaming, and Lights4Fun. His focus has been developing strategies to professionalise and drive growth, scaling operating models through leveraging data. Speaking about his appointment, Amman said: “I’m already really enjoying supporting the team on the exciting journey we have ahead of us. Pagabo Group is leading the industry on digitisation across the built environment, but the opportunity to scale this even further is clear – making sure to support our partners across social value, procurement and compliance services. “The private sector has a great opportunity to leverage digital solutions to support the public sector in improving outcomes that enhance lives. That’s the unique position Pagabo Group holds in the market, with the offering across the group divisions providing a fantastic blend to collaborate with our clients at every stage – and enhance everything from procurement to project management through an increasingly digital led approach. “Everything is wrapped up building a better and more sustainable future, creating positive social value that drives success for everyone across the country. Pagabo Group is already paving the way in this respect, and I’m looking forward to working with the whole team on how we unlock our data potential to enhance our services even more.” The business has also welcomed another seven new starters this quarter, taking the overall business to more than 100 employees. These hires cover all areas of the business, including a new senior economist, a new software developer, and regional delivery and framework managers for Pagabo. Simon Toplass, group CEO for Pagabo Group, said: “Working heavily within the built environment, we understand the power of data in improving services, processes and outcomes – and this is perfectly aligned with Amman’s fantastic reputation for his data-led approach to business growth. His track record speaks for itself, and we’re incredibly pleased to be welcoming him into the team and already working on a number of areas where we can enhance our offering to clients across the board. “When we reflect on our journey so far, the business has come a very long way in a very short time, so taking our overall employees beyond the 100 mark feels like a significant milestone. Coming at the conclusion of our most successful year to date and a brand repositioning, it’s never been a more exciting time for Pagabo Group – and we already look forward to reflecting on even more progress this time next year.” Pagabo Group is the parent organisation for a group of cross-industry businesses including national procurement specialist Pagabo, leading construction and asset management software organisation Sypro, social value software and consultancy organisation Loop, and digital-first training platform Tequ. For more information about Pagabo Group and its brands, please visit pagabogroup.com.