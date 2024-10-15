Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love Support Unite raises over £197k with celebrity support and fundraisers for life-changing projects in Malawi

A night filled with intergalactic entertainment, celebrity appearances, and heartwarming moments, the Space Monster Ball fundraiser, held at Paradise Skate World, brought together a community of supporters to raise crucial funds for the charity Love Support Unite (LSU).

With a vibrant atmosphere, Space Monster performances, and an array of surprises, the Space Monster Ball celebrated the mission of LSU to bring hope and sustainable change to the people of Malawi.

The total amount raised from the event was an amazing £27,061, adding to the impressive total of over £197,000 raised through a variety of innovative fundraising activities, including interactive hospitality and immersive experiences, all in support of the charity.

Space Monster Ball fundraiser at Paradise Skate World

Founded by sisters Alice and Nina Pulford, LSU started as a small project to support an orphanage for girls, "Tiliinanu". Today, the charity operates a wide range of programs in Malawi, focusing on education, healthcare, and sustainable farming. Love Specs, their innovative fundraising initiative, has become a key driver for their mission.

These diffraction sunglasses, which turn points of light into rainbow hearts, have raised over £100,000 through UK festivals since their launch, with 100% of profits going directly to LSU.

Paul Burrell, former butler to Diana, Princess of Wales, who attended the event, said: "This fundraiser reaches the heart of those who need help and are most vulnerable, particularly children. Having toured Africa with Diana, Princess of Wales, I know firsthand how vulnerable the children are. I wanted to help. I am now committed to this charity and will support Love Support Unite in any way I can."

The event was a star-studded success, with support from Darren Proctor from Hits Radio Manchester, who hosted the auction, and Callum Lil from Coronation Street, who led the raffle. The fundraiser also featured an appearance from Harriet Bibby and some of the Coronation Street cast.

This year’s auction included an incredible range of items: a six-person chalet stay at the Warren Abersoch, a ten-person stay at Home Farm Anglesey, two VIP Peter Kay tickets with hospitality, George Clooney's flowers, Tyson Fury signed boxing gloves, a Liam Gallagher signed album, a Top Gun combat mission for two, a two-day Bordeaux private wine tour, Billie Eilish tickets, and a Grand National Day 2025 hospitality package.

The success of the Space Monster Ball has paved the way for future events, with plans already in motion for an even bigger fundraiser next year. The team behind Paradise Skate World, Junkyard Golf Club, and LSU are excited to take the Space Monster Ball to new heights.