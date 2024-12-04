Over 16 million parking fines issued to UK drivers since 2022

Just last year alone, nearly 6m PCNs were issued for parking offences. This equated to an average of 1 in 8 drivers receiving a fine during this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with the festive season upon us, the data found that 16% of all tickets issued were done so in November and December. These are peak times of year for shopping and spending time out with family and friends.

16 million Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) have been issued to UK drivers for parking offences since 2022, new data reveals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s according to data obtained through a new Freedom of Information request by Confused.com. The price comparison website asked all UK councils for figures on the number of parking fines distributed in the years 2022 up until October 2024. Confused.com also asked for the number of drivers who appealed their fine.[3]

Confused.com have created a parking signs translator tool to help avoid unnecessary fines

Just last year alone, nearly 6m PCNs were issued for parking offences. This equated to an average of 1 in 8 drivers receiving a fine during this time.

And with the festive season upon us, the data found that 16% of all tickets issued were done so in November and December. These are peak times of year for shopping and spending time out with family and friends.

The number of parking PCNs has increased year on year. Between 2022 and 2023, there’s been a 5% increase in fines, from 5.5m to almost 5.8m. And it seems that many drivers feel that the fines are unfair, with many appealing them for different reasons. In total, drivers appealed 2.5 million parking PCNs between 2022 and 2024 to date. In 2022, 928,550 appeals were made, with more than a third (37%) being successful. Similarly, in 2023, 852,474 appeals were made, of which just over a third (34%) were successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A survey of 2,000 UK drivers found that out of those who’ve had a PCN, 1 in 3 (33%) have received one for a parking offence. And over half (55%) of those admitted to having received more than 2 tickets. The primary reason for these parking offences was that they were still parked after their parking had expired (27%). More reasons included that they didn’t pay for parking at all (20%) or they parked on a yellow line (16%).

The average amount spent on parking fines was £47

When it comes to paying a ticket, the rules and costs can vary. And the average amount spent on most recent parking fines was £47, on average, with 14% paying over £60. But drivers think a much more reasonable amount to pay for a PCN is £33, on average. Often, drivers can pay a lower amount if they do so soon after they receive the ticket. In line with this, 1 in 4 (73%) paid within the first 14 days so they could get a 50% rate. But another 29% appealed the penalty.

Of those who appealed, a third (33%) said they were only late to their car by a couple of minutes. They felt the fine was too high for that. Nearly 1 in 3 (30%) of those who appealed their parking PCN cited unclear parking signs as the reason.

But unclear parking signs seem to be an issue that’s impacting all drivers, not just those who have actually received parking tickets. That’s as more than 4 in 5 (81%) say they find parking signs confusing. Nearly half (47%) also said that if they don’t understand a parking sign, they will go and find alternative places to park. And more than 3 in 5 (63%) agree that signs should be made clearer to avoid confusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when confusion can lead to expensive parking tickets, drivers will want to do all they can to avoid additional spending. That’s especially true considering motoring costs remain high. In response, Confused.com have created a parking signs translator tool to help avoid unnecessary fines. All you have to do is upload an image on the spot of the parking sign you’re unsure of. Then the translator will provide a simple overview of when you can or can’t park at the spot in question.

However, many drivers are open to taking the risk of a PCN, with 16% saying they’ve knowingly parked in a spot that they weren’t allowed to. Another 16% would risk getting a PCN if they were only leaving their car for less than 10 minutes, and another 13% would risk it if they couldn't see a traffic warden. But in any case, parking fines can be a frustration for many drivers, leading to more driving costs and unwanted admin.

Rhydian Jones, car insurance expert at Confused.com, comments:

“Just like many of our motoring bills, the cost of penalty charge notices (PCNs) is an extra strain on the pockets of drivers. Our research found that 3 in 5 (63%) drivers think parking signs should be made clearer to avoid confusion. That’s as nearly 1 in 3 (30%) who have appealed a parking ticket said it was because they felt the sign was unclear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re unsure whether you can park in a space or not, don’t take the risk. You should consider parking elsewhere to avoid the risk of getting a fine, even if it’s only for a few minutes. And if you do receive a PCN fine, you might be able to challenge the decision if you think it was unfair. The process may vary depending on your local authority, so it's important to check this before doing so.

“But before you next park at a confusing parking sign, consider using our parking signs translator if you’re unsure of the rules. All you need to do is upload an image of the parking sign and our generator will tell you the simple rules for that space. It’s a simple yet effective way to have a clearer understanding of the rules to avoid confusion.”