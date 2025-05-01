Otley woman challenged to keep mum for charity.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Talkative charity supporter Kate Hobson is aiming to keep quiet as part of a fundraising challenge during Christian Aid Week 2025.

Fifty-two-year-old, mum-of-two, Kate works at Sainsburys in the town as a customer service assistant, and worships at Otley Parish Church.

She is also a Christian Aid Group Organiser and last year walked 70k in a month, in solidarity with millions of people who have to walk long distances for clean water or to sell their produce. She and her friends, who were doing other activities, raised almost £2,000 for Christian Aid Week.

This year, Kate has another challenge – to stay quiet for two days.

People like grandma Aurelia, in Guatemala, are working to combat the climate crisis.

She explained: “Every year, during this appeal, people across Britain and Ireland have seven days to make a difference and support their global neighbours, in a celebration of hope for a fairer world.

“I'm doing a 48-hour sponsored silence from 2pm on Friday, May 16 until 2pm Sunday, May 18. This might be a little hard as I love to talk. I've also been challenged with only pen and paper to communicate - no text messaging allowed.”

Money raised during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

This year’s appeal - from May 11-17 - is focussing on work in Guatemala, in Central America, where climate change is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically. As a result, farming communities have to battle severe floods and, more recently, ferocious heatwaves. Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.

Kate Hobson is staying tight-lipped for two days.

Despite the challenges families are facing, the unstoppable power of hope drives people to look for ways to push back.

Christian Aid has been working with organisations like, Coordinación de ONG y Cooperativas, to offer training and tools so farmers can diversify and grow more resilient crops, build water recycling systems, and create organic fertiliser.

To support Kate please visit her fundraising page Otley Christian Aid Week - Christian Aid Fundraise and to find out more about projects like these and how to get involved, go to www.christianaid.org.uk.