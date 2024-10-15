Opticians provide eye tests and essentials for people experiencing homelessness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People experiencing homelessness in Wakefield accessed free eye tests and care packages on World Homelessness Day (10th October) at a drop-in session held at Wakefield Baptist Church.

Throughout the day, Specsavers’ Bradford home visits team, Heather Dalton and Chris Dunn, provided routine eye tests and a safe space to discuss vision concerns.

Those in need of glasses or treatment for general eye conditions were able to receive care from the opticians’ mobile dispensary.

Tony Wing, VCHP Project Manager handing out care packages for people visiting the drop in session

Thanks to this on-site service, visitors learned about any changes to their vision and, if necessary, could order a pair of glasses free of charge. The team also provided a selection of eye drops and treatments to take with them where needed, ensuring they could experience relief and improved vision straight away.

Everyone who dropped in for an appointment also received a care package which was thoughtfully assembled to include essential items such as toiletries, food, and with the colder months approaching, a pair of gloves.

This session was made possible due to Specsavers’ partnership with Vision Care for Homeless People (VCHP), a charity dedicated to preserving, protecting and promoting the importance of eye care among those experiencing homelessness.

Tony Wing, FBDO, VCHP Project Manager, says: ‘We’re incredibly thankful to the staff at Wakefield Baptist Church for welcoming us to their drop-in shelter and allowing the optometrists to bring essential eye care directly to those experiencing homelessness in the community. Being able to offer this service means that individuals can address their eye health needs, even if they don’t have regular access to this care.

‘It was wonderful to connect with everyone who attended and hear how much services like ours can help. Our vision is so important, and for those experiencing homelessness, it’s dangerous to go without proper eye care.

‘If we can help in even the smallest way and encourage them to spread the word, then hopefully more people will become aware of the centre drop-ins we provide across Yorkshire.’

Heather Dalton, Optometry Director, says: ‘It was a pleasure to meet everyone who attended the drop-in session and to provide them with the care they deserved.

‘Our goal with these visits is to support those who face barriers in accessing eye care, especially those who have been pushed into homelessness. Vision is a fundamental part of daily life, and without it, simple tasks can become difficult and could potentially put someone’s life at risk.

‘It’s sad that so many individuals experiencing homelessness need glasses but are unable to get the help they require. By being able to offer this service in partnership with VCHP, we hope to help protect the vision of those who need it, regardless of their circumstances.’